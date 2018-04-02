Tweets, Peeps and Pensions

Here are your morning reads.

My “Really? April snow?” morning train reads:

Amazon’s stock always recovers after a Trump tweet makes it fall (Recode); see also The companies the president disparaged have done much better than those he favored (Bloomberg View)

Unanswered Financial Debates (Humble Dollar)

Investors can learn a lesson in portfolio diversification from the collecting career of John Maynard Keynes (Moneybeat)

How Volkswagen Walked Away From a Near-Fatal Crash (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Today’s teens are better than you, and we can prove it (Vox)

Trouble in candy land: How Peeps, pensions and a lawsuit threaten to upend the American retirement system (Washington Post)

An International Final Four: Which Country Handles Student Debt Best? (Upshot)

Conservative Economists Turning Back to Debt Hysteria (New York Magazine)

How America’s Largest Local TV Owner Turned Its News Anchors Into Soldiers in Trump’s War on the Media (Deadspin)

The 18 Best Baseball Movies of All Time (Paste)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with David Enrich, finance editor at the New York Times and author of “The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History.” And we have a bonus interview with legendary tennis great Serena Williams.

