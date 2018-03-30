Big Data Abuses and Baseball

Here are your morning reads.

My 3-day-weekend, no-train-today reads:

• Are you ready? This is all the data Facebook and Google have on you (The Guardian); see also How a data mining giant got me wrong (Reuters)

• Smart Beta Institute Warns Against Smart Beta (Institutional Investor)

• Big box stores are dying. What do we do with all the bodies? (Popular Science)

• Europe’s Booming, but Investors Aren’t Making Much: In the past 12 months, the Stoxx Europe 600 has returned just 0.3% in local-currency terms (Wall Street Journal)

• Lawmakers Don't Understand How Stock Buybacks Work (Bloomberg View)

• Facebook Has Had Countless Privacy Scandals. But This One Is Different. (BuzzFeed); see also This Is So Much Bigger Than Facebook (The Atlantic)

• Redlining was banned 50 years ago. It’s still hurting minorities today. (Washington Post)

• Most people are bad at arguing. These 2 techniques will make you better. (Vox)

• Survivors of Concert Violence Speak Out: How people who have lived through horrific acts of terror at shows, festivals, and clubs hear music differently now. (Pitchfork)

• How the Mariners Used Big Data to Turn a Gold Glove Infielder Into an Outfielder (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Enrich, finance editor at the New York Times and author of “The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History.” And, for the holiday weekend, we have a bonus interview with legendary tennis great Serena Williams.

