Here are your morning reads.

Converts, Globalists and How to Win a Trade War

My end-of-quarter, pre-three-day-weekend morning train reads:

98 personal data points that Facebook uses to target ads to you (Washington Post)

How to Win a Trade War (FiveThirtyEight)

After Years of Talk, MiFID II Is Live. Here’s How It’s Already Changing the Research Business. (Institutional Investor)

ETFs win converts among institutional investors (Financial Times)

The Last Great Clothing Store: Open since 1938, Boyds fights back against e-commerce with extra-personal service and fancy new designer labels. (New York Times)

Anthony Bourdain’s Globalist Mission (Wall Street Journal)

What Are Screens Doing to Our Eyes -- and Our Ability to See? (Wired)

Republicans Promised to Cut the Deficit. It’s Only Getting Worse (Bloomberg)

40 years into the war on clutter, and we’re still overwhelmed by stuff. What’s going on? (Boston Globe)

The Data Wonk Who Became a Coach (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Enrich, finance editor at the New York Times and author of “The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History.” And, for the holiday weekend, we have a bonus interview with tennis great Serena Williams.

Facebook has shed nearly $100 billion of stock market value in less than two weeks

