Meme Labs, Underperformers and Shady Tactics

Here are your morning reads.

My midweek morning train reads:

How Loyola used information and skill — not luck — to reach the Final Four (ESPN)

Things That Fund Managers Don’t Say Enough (Behavioural Investment)

How Long Can a Good Fund Underperform Its Benchmark? (Morningstar)

Low risk as a predictor of financial crises (Vox EU)

Inside the Secret Meme Lab Designed to Propel #NeverAgain Beyond the March (Vanity Fair)

The shady data-gathering tactics used by Cambridge Analytica were an open secret to online marketers. I know, because I was one (the Verge); see also Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica problems are nothing compared to what’s coming for all of online publishing (Doc Searls Weblog)

Amazon Is Already Reshaping Health Care (Bloomberg Gadfly)

The Interstitium, the Largest Organ We Never Knew We Had (Daily Beast)

Flint investigator says greed and fraud led to drinking water crisis (Detroit Free Press)

From mall cops to sex buddies: 14 times movies about the same thing came out at the same time (Washington Post)

What are you reading?

The #deletefacebook hashtag not as popular as #deleteuber

