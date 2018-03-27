The Gender Pay Gap Is Shrinking

Women on average have earned less, and in some cases substantially less, than men doing the same job. That is changing as Kathleen Fisher, head of wealth and investment strategies at AllianceBernstein Holding LP, discusses in this week's Masters in Business.

Not only is the pay differential for women in finance narrowing, Fisher says that at her employer, which manages $554 billion, the gender-pay gap no longer exists.

Fisher oversees research on investment planning and wealth transfer for the high-net-worth families, endowments and foundations. She joined the firm in 2001 after spending 15 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Her favorite books are cited here; our conversation transcript is available here.

You can stream/download the full conversation, including the podcast extras on iTunes, Bloomberg and Overcast. Our earlier podcasts can all be found on iTunes, Overcast and Bloomberg.

Next week, we sit down with David Enrich, the New York Times (and formerly the Wall Street Journal) reporter covering Libor. He is the author of "The Spider Network: How a Math Genius and a Gang of Scheming Bankers Pulled Off One of the Greatest Scams in History."

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.