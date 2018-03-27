Ritholtz's Reads
Billionaire Whisperers and Sour on Siri
Here are your morning reads.by
My Tuesday morning train reads:
- How Facebook Helps Shady Advertisers Pollute the Internet (Bloomberg)
- Silicon Valley Has Failed to Protect Our Data. Here’s How to Fix It (Bloomberg Businessweek); see also The web is under threat. Join us and fight for it. (World Wide Web Foundation)
- The Billionaire Whisperer Who United Bezos, Buffett and Dimon (Bloomberg)
- Amazon: The Making of a Giant (Wall Street Journal); see also How Amazon Became Corporate America’s Nightmare (Bloomberg)
- What Exactly Happened on Vol Monday? (Policy Tensor)
- Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siri’s "Squandered Lead" Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Mac Rumors); see also The Seven-Year Itch: How Apple’s Marriage to Siri Turned Sour (the Information)
- Teachers and Annuities: A Questionable Match and Hard Products to Shed (New York Times)
- How breaking news got panelized: On cable, journalists and pundits increasingly share space. (Washington Post)
- Everything is terrible: an explanation (TechCrunch); see also The Florida Bridge Collapse Is a Tragic, Predictable Result of a Building Philosophy That Could Be Coming to Your Town (Slate)
- Everything You Need to Know About the Final Four (FiveThirtyEight)
What are you reading?
Wall Street Bankers’ Average Bonus Jumps to Highest Since 2006
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Brooke Sample at bsample1@bloomberg.net
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE