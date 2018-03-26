Ritholtz's Reads
Why You Can't Invest Like Warren Buffett
My morning train reads:
- How Your Pay Stacks Up With the CEO’s (Bloomberg)
- Facebook and Google Face Emboldened Antagonists: Big Advertisers (Wall Street Journal)
- Warren Buffett Recommends Investing in Index Funds -- But Many of His Employees Don’t Have That Option (ProPublica)
- More Companies Teach Workers What Colleges Don’t (Wall Street Journal)
- Why We Listen to Bad Forecasts (Collaborative Fund)
- Apple AirPods: the audiophile review (the Verge); see also Spotify Saved Music. Can It Save Itself? (Bloomberg Businessweek)
- The person who’s best at lying to you is you (Quartz)
- Besides Cambridge Analytica, Here Are 6 More Reasons You Should Finally Quit Facebook (Inc.); see also You are not friends with Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg. You are their product. (USA Today)
- The Last Conversation You’ll Ever Need to Have About Eating Right (Grub Street)
- Best signs from March For Our Lives (USA Today)
Electric Cars May Be Cheaper Than Gas Guzzlers in Seven Years
