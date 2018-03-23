Ritholtz's Reads
Startups, Sperm and Facebook
Here are your morning reads.by
My "snow is melting, when is spring gonna get here?" morning train reads:
- "Lone DNC Hacker" Guccifer 2.0 Slipped Up and Revealed He Was a Russian Intelligence Officer (Daily Beast)
- The Bloodletting Isn’t Over Yet for Active Managers (Institutional Investor)
- How Sequoia’s $2 billion Dropbox win became as big as it is (Recode)
- San Francisco Is No Longer the Startup Capital. Here’s Where Startups Should Look Next (Inc.)
- The case against Facebook (Vox); see also Next Worry for Facebook: Disenchanted Users (Wall Street Journal)
- Crispr’s inventor assesses her creation (Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
- Say goodbye to the information age: It’s all about reputation now (Aeon)
- In California’s rural, conservative north, there are big dreams for cleaving the state (Los Angeles Times)
- Cambridge Analytica and Our Lives Inside the Surveillance Machine (New Yorker); see also The Only Privacy Policy That Matters (Medium)
- Why the Demand for American Sperm Is Skyrocketing in Brazil (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Kathleen Fisher, head of wealth and investment strategies for AllianceBernstein. She leads the team responsible for developing and communicating asset allocation advice and investment strategies for high-net-worth clients.
Where Americans Are Moving
