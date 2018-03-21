Used-Car Salesmen Are Just Like Bond Traders

This post originally appeared in Money Stuff.

We have talked any number of times here about Jesse Litvak, the former Jefferies LLC bond trader who lied to his customers about how much he had paid for bonds. He would buy bonds for, say, 60, and tell the customer he'd paid 65, and sell them to the customer for 65.25, or whatever. Eventually he was charged with a crime for this, and convicted, and appealed, and won on appeal, but then was convicted all over again and sentenced to two years in prison. But in his appeal he argued that lying to customers about the price he paid for bonds was not a crime, because his lies were not material. For one thing, he argued, what mattered to the transaction was not the price that Litvak had paid but the price that the customer was willing to pay.

For another thing, even if the price that he had paid mattered, his lies about it didn't, because no one believed them anyway. "Such statements from sell‐side sales representatives or traders are generally biased, often misleading, and unworthy of consideration in trading decisions" is how the appeals court summarized Litvak's expert's testimony. "It is a used-car-salesman defense, if you will," I wrote at the time:

If it is a widely shared opinion among bond investors, then a salesman's lies about bond prices really can't be fraud, because no reasonable investor would believe them. This is the sense in which "everybody's doing it" really is a defense against fraud charges. To be fraud, lies have to be material, and if lies are so common that they are ignored, then they can't really be material.

Was that fair to used-car salespeople? I don't know, but here is a story about a used-car dealer who is being accused by a customer of Litvaking him. I mean, fine, he's a "classic" car dealer, but those are used cars too you know:

Mr Tuke claims that, at their December 2009 meeting, Mr Hood agreed to “source” cars for him for a 10 per cent commission on profits. However, Mr Brannigan claimed that Mr Hood – the owner and “directing mind” of JD Classics – invented fictitious buyers and sellers in order to hoodwink Mr Tuke. In one example, he claimed Mr Tuke paid £254,000 for what he was told was a “very rare” AC Aceca Bristol Competition car in the belief that he was dealing with a third-party seller through JD Classics, but the court heard JD Classics in fact “owned the car itself”, having paid just £84,000 for it only three weeks earlier. Mr Hood and JD Classics deny any wrongdoing. Mr Hood also denies he ever agreed to act as Mr Tuke’s “sales agent”, and says that JD Classics was always dealing “on its own account”.

Man, making up fictitious sellers in order to jack up the price on goods that you have in inventory yourself: It is just like bond trading.

There are some industries where it is obvious that you are dealing with a counterparty. If you go into the supermarket to buy milk, you don't think the supermarket is your agent with a fiduciary duty to get you milk at the lowest price it can find; you understand that the supermarket owns the milk and wants to sell it to you at the highest price it can get. There are other industries where it is obvious that you are dealing with a fiduciary. If you go to a lawyer to write a will, and she writes the will to leave all of your money to herself, and she defends herself by saying "what, I was just an arm's-length counterparty trying to maximize my revenue," she will not persuade anyone.

The financial industry is constantly causing itself and its customers angst because it always seems to be walking a fine line between being a counterparty and being an agent; banks are always trying to get customers to think of them as trusted agents, while reserving the right to act as rapacious counterparties. But the financial industry is not alone in this. Lots of sales industries work the same way. It's not like bond traders invented it. Used-car dealers do it too.

