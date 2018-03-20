Here are your morning reads.

Why Everyone Fell for Theranos

My Tuesday morning train reads:

"I made Steve Bannon’s psychological warfare tool": Meet the data war whistle-blower (the Guardian); see also Cambridge Analytica’s Ad Targeting Is the Reason Facebook Exists (Vice)

The Battery Boost We’ve Been Waiting For Is Only a Few Years Out (Wall Street Journal)

Investigators say his fingerprints are all over financial crimes at Theranos. Why is he a virtual ghost? (Stat); see also Fresh blood: Why everyone fell for Theranos (Financial Times)

Is Technology Hurting Productivity? (Project Syndicate)

Apple Is Secretly Developing Its Own Screens for the First Time (Bloomberg); see also Apple Watch Adoption (David Smith)

As Storms Get Stronger, Building Codes Are Getting Weaker (Bloomberg)

Self-driving cars are here. But shouting Californians are attacking them, DMV says (Sacramento Bee); see also A self-driving Uber car has killed a pedestrian in Arizona (Recode)

Pot tourists can smoke it where they buy it in San Francisco (Associated Press)

Here’s What Happens If Mueller Gets Fired (Wired); see also Meet the Mueller team (CNN)

How Stephen Hawking Shed Light on Black Holes (Space)

Is It Time to Adopt a Uniform Fee-Only Standard for Financial Advice?

