Robots Want to Find Meaning, Too

This post originally appeared in Money Stuff.

"The Super Bowl Indicator is a superstition that says that the stock market's performance in a given year can be predicted based on the outcome of the Super Bowl of that year," says Wikipedia. "This pseudo-macroeconomic concept states that if a team from the American Football Conference (AFC) wins, then it will be a bear market (or down market), but if a team from the National Football Conference (NFC) or a team that was in the NFL before the NFL/AFL merger wins, it will be a bull market (up market)."

Wikipedia is wise enough to know that the indicator is a superstition, or a joke, but the financial press tends to publish semi-serious articles about it every year. I don't think that there are any exchange-traded funds devoted to trading the Super Bowl Indicator, but it would not surprise me to learn that some retail money chases it. Humans like meaning, you know? It is nice to think that the world is full of significance, that seemingly unconnected events have deep and mysterious ties to each other. And it is nice to think that you are especially skilled at understanding the patterns, and also that you can get rich by watching football games.

Here's an article about the robot equivalent:

Chief executives that said “please”, “thank you” and “you’re welcome” more often enjoyed a better subsequent share price performance. However, on closer examination this turned out to be what statisticians call a “spurious correlation” — and an excellent example of one of the biggest risks of the current fad for using AI for investment purposes. “Discovering correlation but failing to search for causation occurs rather frequently in financial research,” says Evan Schnidman, the head of Prattle, which is based in St Louis, Missouri. “We always go to the primary sources, look for correlations and control as much as we can to weed out spurious correlations in an effort to discover a causal effect.”

Discovering correlation but failing to search for causation occurs rather frequently in most areas of human endeavor, as you can tell by casually glancing at the internet.

There is a tendency to attribute to artificial intelligence flaws that are categorically different from the flaws of human intelligence. Data mining is "'the kryptonite of our industry,' according to Gary Chropuvka, a partner at Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Quantitative Investment Strategies," that sort of thing. But it seems to me that humans like spurious correlations at least as much as computers do; it's just that humans can't find as many of them as quickly as the computers do. Arguably the humans are better at rejecting spurious correlations that don't make intuitive sense, but be careful with that: The Super Bowl Indicator makes no sense but people love it, while the politeness indicator (which turns out to be spurious) has an obvious intuitive story. ("Prattle’s politeness signal could have indicated that companies with politer chief executives do better, which does not sound unreasonable.") And arguably the computers are at least as good as the humans at rejecting spurious correlations that don't work out-of-sample: The real controls on statistical overfitting are further statistical techniques, not human intuition.

This is a case of a more general thing I think, which is that the problems of computers in investing are mostly just the problems of humans in investing, but bigger and faster. Bigger and faster versions of old problems can feel like -- can be -- qualitatively new problems; things that are cute foibles when practiced by individual humans can be systemic catastrophes when scaled up by machines. Still it often seems to me a little unfair to blame the computers. If artificial intelligence is always going around finding meaning where there is no meaning, we shouldn't feel too superior; that's definitely something that it learned from us.

