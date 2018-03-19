Ritholtz's Reads
Meltdowns, Ironies and Tweeting Watergate
Back to work with our morning train reads:
- How the Bear Stearns Meltdown Wrecked Something More Valuable Than Money (MoneyBeat); see also The 27 scariest moments of the financial crisis (Business Insider)
- How vulture capitalists ate Toys ‘R’ Us (the Week)
- The Most Important Investors of All Time (Irrelevant Investor)
- Why Wikipedia Works (New York Magazine)
- “She’s a Criminal Who Should Be in Prison”: V.C.s Trash Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos and Its Shareholders (Vanity Fair)
- Ironies of Luck (Collaborative Fund)
- Scott Walker, Foxconn and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (Center for Economic and Policy Research)
- I went to prison for disclosing the CIA’s torture. Gina Haspel helped cover it up. (Washington Post)
- Ancient DNA Is Rewriting Human (and Neanderthal) History (the Atlantic)
- How Nixon Would Have Tweeted Watergate (Politico)
Market-Beating ‘Social’ Funds Bet on Technology, Clean Energy in 2017
