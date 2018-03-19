Ritholtz's Reads

Meltdowns, Ironies and Tweeting Watergate

Here are your morning reads.
by
Barry Ritholtz

Back to work with our morning train reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Lazard Asset Management LLC’s James Donald, managing director and head of the emerging markets group. In 2017, Lazard’s team was named SMA Manager of the Year in the global and international category.

Market-Beating ‘Social’ Funds Bet on Technology, Clean Energy in 2017

Source: Bloomberg

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

    To contact the author of this story:
    Barry Ritholtz at britholtz3@bloomberg.net

    To contact the editor responsible for this story:
    Brooke Sample at bsample1@bloomberg.net

    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE