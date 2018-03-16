Ritholtz's Reads
Conspiracy Theorists and Student Activists
- Is the U.S. Stock Market Overvalued? Depends on Which Model You Ask (Alpha Architect)
- The Seven Biggest Lies Theranos Told (BuzzFeed)
- How Jamie Dimon came to rue his Bear Stearns deal (Financial Times)
- Toys ‘R’ Us Is a How-Not-To Guide for the Retail Business (Bloomberg Gadfly)
- Tesla’s Make-Or-Break Moment Is Fast Approaching (Wall Street Journal)
- China’s Economy Is Not Normal. It Doesn’t Have to Be. (New York Times); see also Fear of China Scuttles Deal That Didn’t Involve China (Wired)
- This Is What Record-Low Unemployment Looks Like in America (Bloomberg Businessweek)
- The conspiracy theorists attacked him. He’s fighting back in court. (Washington Post)
- Video Game Violence: The Latest Chapter in a Long History of Complaining About Violent Entertainment (Foundation for Economic Education)
- Powerful images of student activism from National School Walkout Day (Vox)
