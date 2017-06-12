Trump's Climate Retreat Is About Fear, Not Just Greed

Is it human nature to show restraint today, so that strangers might benefit tomorrow? Well, that depends on the human.

Researchers studied this question by telling subjects that they and four other players were allowed to take up to $20 from a shared pot of $100, and that if they collectively took less than $50, the next round of players would receive $100 as well.

It turns out that most people will restrain themselves and make a sacrifice for the benefit of others. But a small percentage of people will always take more than their fair share -- not simply because they want more than other players want, or because they cannot delay gratification as well as the average person, but because these few players assume that others will try to take advantage of them. It's a sort of defensive greed.

The researchers hoped to understand whether humans are prone to make sacrifices in order to share with hypothetical people of the future. They thought it might reflect important real-world situations, like limited fisheries that would collapse if people caught as much as they could sell. They also thought it applied to climate change, given that climate scientists agree that to keep global temperatures from wreaking havoc in the future, people must immediately begin to use much less fossil fuel than our planet provides.

The Paris agreement -- from which President Donald Trump recently announced the U.S. would withdraw -- was set up to curb the use of fossil fuels, with the goal of keeping global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Do people have the kind of restraint it would take to cut back for the sake of future generations? The experiment would suggest that individually, most of us do, but collectively, we do not -- because the few "defensively greedy" people take so much that they negate others' sacrifices. About two-thirds of players took only $10, which is a fair share of the $50 sustainable limit when there are five players. But about a third took the maximum allowed, $20. Even if four players restrained themselves and took only $10, that fifth person grabbing the full $20 would send their total over the $50 sustainable limit. (Details were published in a 2014 Nature paper, “Cooperating With the Future.”)

In April, the experiment came up in a conversation I had with the lead researcher, Harvard math and biology professor Martin Nowak. He said people who took the maximum amount assumed others wouldn’t bother to restrain themselves. It doesn't look like our old conception of greed as acquisitiveness. It's more a product of fear and a fragile ego; the people who took the full $20 were afraid to play the chump.

Compare to what Trump said last week in the speech announcing the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement: “This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States.” (The agreement was nonbinding, so it’s true others could do nothing while remaining part of the pact, but then, so could the U.S. -- not much of a "financial advantage.")

This kind of behavior is called conditional cooperation. Harvard behavioral scientist Oliver Hauser, who was one of the paper’s co-authors, said people are more likely to cooperate if they know everyone else is doing the same. That makes perfect sense. If you know that even one other player is taking the full $20, and you assume others will take at least $10, there's no reason for you to take less than $20. For you to show restraint wouldn't benefit anyone.

However, researchers found they could create a sustainable system when people got together and voted on the amount they should each take. When there was voting, volunteers almost universally agreed to take only $10, and the game then sustained itself indefinitely. In each round, players took only $50.

Oxford University evolutionary biology Stuart West has done similar studies in humans and other animals, and cautions that people tend to want to find evidence that humans are more altruistic than other species. But it’s not the case, he said. Ants and slime molds are more prone to self-sacrifice for the good of the group.

Animals, including humans, can be good citizens or jerks. Some birds will fake a distress call in order to get everyone else out of the way and eat all the food. That behavior can pay off as long as only a few birds do it.

Clear thinking from leading voices in business, economics, politics, foreign affairs, culture, and more. Share the View

In a paper published this week, West and colleagues showed that humans will sometimes make short-term sacrifices to cooperate as a way to angle for alliances that might serve them in the future. So there can be a selfish side to what at first looks like selflessness. For many of us, there are social rewards to expressing support for the Paris agreement -- and, as a bonus, there is no apparent cost to doing so.

The question now is how steep the price will be for those humans who are too fearful and defensive to cooperate.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

To contact the author of this story:

Faye Flam at fflam1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story:

Philip Gray at philipgray@bloomberg.net