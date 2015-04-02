The first agreement to ban chemical weapons came in 1675. (France and the Holy Roman Empire forswore poisoned musket balls.) Three centuries and at least six international treaties later, they are still being employed, and at times it seems there's little the world can do to stop it. In Syria, the regime of President Bashar al-Assad has repeatedly used chemical weapons in that country's seven-year civil war, even after Assad agreed to surrender such munitions following a 2013 sarin gas attack that killed hundreds in a Damascus suburb. Russia has been tied to the deadly Novichok nerve agent used in the March 4 poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain, the first reported use in Europe since World War II.

The Situation

Britain blamed the Russian government for the March spy attack and said there's evidence that Russia has been manufacturing and stockpiling Novichok for use in assassinations. Russia denied involvement and rejected the claim. In 2017, the nerve agent VX was used in the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Kuala Lumpur's main airport. Most of the concerns about chemical weapons over the last few years have centered on Syria and Iraq. Reports from weapons inspectors and independent groups claim the Syrian military has carried out repeated attacks, using sarin and also barrel bombs filled with chlorine. Chlorine has various industrial uses, and can also be used as a choking agent that burns the lungs. The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution in 2015 that puts chlorine in the same category as other agents. In April 2017, the U.S. bombed the airfield it says was used in a sarin attack that killed at least 80 people in Syria’s Idlib province. Sarin is a nerve agent that spreads quickly through the air, causing convulsions, coma and respiratory arrest.

Source: OPCW, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Syrian Accountability Project

The Background

Despite international treaties signed before the outbreak of World War I, Germany used poison gas on the Western Front in 1915. Everyone else joined in, leaving more than 90,000 dead and a million wounded in chemical attacks by the war’s end. That memory, and the 1925 Geneva Protocol, deterred the use of chemical and still-more ghastly biological agents on the battlefields of World War II and most conflicts since then. Even so, Saddam Hussein’s chemical attacks killed 5,000 Iraqi Kurds in 1988, while a sarin attack by the Aum Shinrikyo cult killed 13 people on the Tokyo subway in 1995. And while the latest treaty, the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, has been signed by 192 nations, the holdouts include North Korea, Egypt and the newly independent South Sudan. Israel has signed but not ratified. The power of chemical weapons in the public imagination was illustrated by the award of the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which destroyed Syria’s declared stockpile on behalf of the UN. Syria didn’t include chlorine as part of its disclosure of chemical weapons production and storage sites, which it surrendered after the threat of U.S.-led military action. While the OPCW had verified in October that Russia had eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles, the group has since claimed that Russia failed to declare all of its development programs from the 1970s and joined the investigation into the use of Novichok. The U.S. is still scrapping its own chemical weapons stores, in accordance with promises it made two decades ago.

The Argument

Almost everyone agrees on the need to ban chemical munitions — even Syria finally accepted the Chemical Weapons Convention under pressure. But they can’t agree on how to do it. The March attack on the Russian double agent and his daughter, who were found poisoned on a public park bench, has highlighted the danger. After the 2013 sarin attack outside Damascus, Russia and China didn't want to sanction armed force in Syria, while other UN Security Council members such as the U.S. and France argued for a military response. Russia labeled it an excuse for the U.S. to topple regimes like Assad’s, just like the invasion of Iraq in 2003. The proponents of a strike said at the time that the failure to follow through with an attack would weaken deterrence. In justifying the 2017 bombing of the Syrian airfield, U.S. President Donald Trump cited the need to deter chemical weapons use. Intelligence officials have raised concerns that the Islamic State terrorist group is training its foreign fighters in the use of chlorine gas as a weapon that could be used when they return home.

The Reference Shelf