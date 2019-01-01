Somerset West
R9,750,000
approx. $686,841
Show
This property has been originally listed with price in another currency, which has been exchanged to USD for your convenience. See the original price or use the currency converter below the main image.
R9,750,000
|Address:
|Somerset West, WC 7130 (Show map)
|Bedrooms:
|5
|Living Area:
|3,982 sqft
For Sale by
Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty
7 Bright Street
7612
Somerset West
ZA
7612
Somerset West
ZA
Responsible Agent
Chantal Botes
You may be also interested in
Kyma
Chania, Greece
7
Beds
$2,020,560
USD
Sea Gem
Ermioni, Greece
6
Beds
$3,479,853
USD
Anp003 - Villa in Apulo
Apulo, Colombia
8
Beds
7
Baths
$873,683
USD