Apartment Next To Pereira Coutinho Square
R$6.500.000
approx. $1,701,869
Show
This property has been originally listed with price in another currency, which has been exchanged to USD for your convenience. See the original price or use the currency converter below the main image.
R$6.500.000
|Address:
|São Paulo, SP 04510-030 (Show map)
|Bedrooms:
|4
|Living Area:
|3,229 sqft
For Sale by
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
Al. Gabriel Monteiro da Silva 2027-Jardins
2027-Jardins
01441-001
Sao Paulo
BR
2027-Jardins
01441-001
Sao Paulo
BR
Responsible Agent
Maria Clara Trancredi
You may be also interested in
Luxury Top Floor Apartment In Las Boas For Sale In Ibiza
Ibiza, Spain
2
Beds
$1,347,126
USD
Sophisticated And Renovated Apartment Near Retiro Park
Madrid, Spain
3
Beds
$1,375,191
USD
Exceptional Renovated Apartment With Unbeatable Views To Retiro Park
Madrid, Spain
4
Beds
$2,189,080
USD