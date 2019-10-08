1621 Mahaffey Court, Folsom, CA 95630
$739,900
Address:
1621 Mahaffey Court
Bedrooms:
4
Bathrooms:
3
Living Area:
2,896 sqft
WOW! best describes this rare opportunity to own a premium lot in the back of a cul-de-sac, in The Parkway, with direct trail access and only 1 neighbor (none behind)! IMMACULATE & turn-key w/a saltwater pool, built-in firepit, courtyard + covered patio, beautiful kitchen w/Monogram appliances, gas range, stone floors throughout the main level, spacious master suite w/his & hers closets, large loft, downstairs bed & full bath, & a 3-car tandem garage. Location location location- this one's a 10!
For Sale by
Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty
