1621 Mahaffey Court, Folsom, CA 95630

$739,900
1621 Mahaffey Court, Folsom, CA 95630

$739,900

  • Address:

    1621 Mahaffey Court

  • Bedrooms:

    4

  • Bathrooms:

    3

  • Living Area:

    2,896 sqft

WOW! best describes this rare opportunity to own a premium lot in the back of a cul-de-sac, in The Parkway, with direct trail access and only 1 neighbor (none behind)! IMMACULATE & turn-key w/a saltwater pool, built-in firepit, courtyard + covered patio, beautiful kitchen w/Monogram appliances, gas range, stone floors throughout the main level, spacious master suite w/his & hers closets, large loft, downstairs bed & full bath, & a 3-car tandem garage. Location location location- this one's a 10!
Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty
9217 Sierra College Blvd Suite 120
Suite 120
95661
Roseville
US
+1 (916) 784-7444
Office +1 (916) 784-7444

