1621 Mahaffey Court, Folsom, CA 95630 $739,900 USD EUR GBP

Address: 1621 Mahaffey Court

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Living Area: 2,896 sqft

WOW! best describes this rare opportunity to own a premium lot in the back of a cul-de-sac, in The Parkway, with direct trail access and only 1 neighbor (none behind)! IMMACULATE & turn-key w/a saltwater pool, built-in firepit, courtyard + covered patio, beautiful kitchen w/Monogram appliances, gas range, stone floors throughout the main level, spacious master suite w/his & hers closets, large loft, downstairs bed & full bath, & a 3-car tandem garage. Location location location- this one's a 10!