5979 Rancho Diegueno
$5,395,000
$5,395,000
$5,395,000
|Year:
|1992
|Address:
|5979 Rancho Diegueno , Del Mar, CA 92014 (Show map)
|Property Type:
|House
|Bedrooms:
|6
|Living Area:
|9,500 sqft
For Sale by
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
16236 San Dieguito Suite 4-12
Suite 4-12
92067
Rancho Santa Fe
US
Suite 4-12
92067
Rancho Santa Fe
US
Responsible Agent
Brittany Hahn
You may be also interested in
Luxury Apartment In The Heart Of The Golden Mile
Madrid, Spain
3
Beds
$4,710,526
USD
Extraordinary Medieval Palace With A Fabulous History
Ciudad Rodrigo, Spain
3
Beds
$6,729,324
USD
Amaryllis
Aegina, Greece
6
Beds
$3,364,662
USD
Address: 5979 Rancho Diegueno , Del Mar, CA 92014