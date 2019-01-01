Excellent And Comfortable Property In Carrasco
$1,800,000
$1,800,000
$1,800,000
|Address:
|Cesar Cortinas, Carrasco, MO (Show map)
|Property Type:
|House
|Bedrooms:
|5
|Living Area:
|6,996 sqft
For Sale by
Bado & Perazzo Sotheby's International Realty
Divina Comedia 1666
Montevideo
UY
Montevideo
UY
Responsible Agent
Carlos Garcia Arocena
You may be also interested in
Fantastic Renovated Apartment In Justicia
Madrid, Spain
2
Beds
$824,264
USD
Newly Renovated And Spacious Apartment In Recoletos Near Retiro Park
Madrid, Spain
3
Beds
$2,635,403
USD
Wonderful Property With Sea And Countryside Views In Ibiza
Ibiza, Spain
6
Beds
$4,261,503
USD
Address: Cesar Cortinas, Carrasco, MO