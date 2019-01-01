Property Listings

Santa María De Lobos Polo Ranch

Price On Request
Santa María De Lobos Polo Ranch

Price On Request

  • Address:

    Ruta 41, Lobos, Buenos Aires, B

  • Property Type:

    Other

  • Bedrooms:

    5

  • Bathrooms:

    6

  • Living Area:

    1,300 sqm

1.300m2 house on a 30.000m2 lot (3 hectares) in front of the private Culu Culu lagoon, with incredible views.

The house has 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a toilette.

Master suite with jacuzzi, small private living room and fireplace.

Stables for 10 horses, tack room, horse riding track, orchard and fruit trees.

Outside, there is a full bathroom, kitchen, pool, barbecue and 3 covered parking spaces.

House for domestic service: one bedroom, living room and kitchen and full bathroom. 

Option to sell with specially designed furniture and according the property's style.

For Sale by
Ginevra Sotheby's International Realty
Lola Mora 437
C1106
Buenos Aires
AR
Responsible Agent

Florencia Ponce

+54 11 5354 8000
Phone Numbers
Office +54 11 5354 8000

