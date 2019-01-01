1.300m2 house on a 30.000m2 lot (3 hectares) in front of the private Culu Culu lagoon, with incredible views.

The house has 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a toilette.

Master suite with jacuzzi, small private living room and fireplace.

Stables for 10 horses, tack room, horse riding track, orchard and fruit trees.

Outside, there is a full bathroom, kitchen, pool, barbecue and 3 covered parking spaces.

House for domestic service: one bedroom, living room and kitchen and full bathroom.

Option to sell with specially designed furniture and according the property's style.



