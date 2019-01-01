Santa María De Lobos Polo Ranch
Santa María De Lobos Polo Ranch
Address:
Ruta 41, Lobos, Buenos Aires, B
Property Type:
Other
Bedrooms:
5
Bathrooms:
6
Living Area:
1,300 sqm
1.300m2 house on a 30.000m2 lot (3 hectares) in front of the private Culu Culu lagoon, with incredible views.
The house has 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a toilette.
Master suite with jacuzzi, small private living room and fireplace.
Stables for 10 horses, tack room, horse riding track, orchard and fruit trees.
Outside, there is a full bathroom, kitchen, pool, barbecue and 3 covered parking spaces.
House for domestic service: one bedroom, living room and kitchen and full bathroom.
Option to sell with specially designed furniture and according the property's style.
