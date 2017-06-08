Trump Picks Scaramucci to Be Ambassador to OECD, Sources Say

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital LLC, speaks during the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) conference in Las Vegas on May 17, 2017.

President Donald Trump will appoint SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci ambassador to the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, said two people familiar with the plan.

Scaramucci, 53, was a campaign fundraiser for Trump and regular adviser during the presidential transition, appearing almost every day at Trump Tower and regularly defending the president on television.

Scaramucci said last month that he was offered a job in the White House on January 12. Media reports at the time said Trump had chosen him to head the White House office of public engagement. But he ultimately didn’t get the position.

He agreed in January to sell his approximately 45 percent stake in SkyBridge Capital. The buyer group included a subsidiary of HNA Group, the Chinese conglomerate, as well as a little-known company called RON Transatlantic.