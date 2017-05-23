Trump Campaign Russia Contacts Raised Concern, Brennan Says

Brennan says he doesn’t know whether there was any collusion

Former CIA Director John Brennan said U.S. intelligence showing communication between Russian officials and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign raised questions about whether there was any cooperation.

“I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and U.S. persons involved in the Trump campaign that I was concerned about,” Brennan told the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Brennan, 61, who oversaw the spy agency from early 2013 until January, when Trump took office, said the contacts “raised questions in my mind, again, whether or not the Russians were able to gain the cooperation of those individuals.” He said he doesn’t know whether there was “collusion.”

Brennan said he confronted the head of Russia’s FSB, the successor agency to the KGB, over meddling in the election during a phone call in August. "I said American voters would be outraged" if Russia continued to interfere, he said.

Congressional Investigations

The comments came as lawmakers in the House and the Senate are investigating possible ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russian officials. Lawmakers are also looking into the circumstances surrounding Trump’s dismissal this month of former FBI Director James Comey, who was leading a government probe into the matter.

The White House said in a statement that Brennan backed up the president’s statements.

"Despite a year of investigation, there is still no evidence of any Russia-Trump campaign collusion,” according to the statement.

Also Tuesday, Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters he wants Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Admiral Mike Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency, to testify whether Trump personally tried to interfere in the Russia investigations.

A Washington Post report Monday said Trump asked both men to publicly deny the existence of evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russia after Comey announced in congressional testimony that the FBI was investigating possible coordination.

At a hearing Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Coats said he couldn’t confirm or deny the report.

He said he’d be willing to discuss the matter with former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller, who was appointed last week as a special counsel to oversee the agency’s probe of Russian meddling in the election. Coats said information and discussions he’s had with the president shouldn’t be disclosed, but that if he’s called before an investigative committee of Congress, he would be willing to provide “what I know and what I don’t know.”

Coats said the U.S. is looking at “every opportunity” to hold Russia accountable for its interference in last year’s elections.

On Monday, Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn declined to be interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee or to produce documents demanded under a subpoena by that panel as part of its Russia probe.

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was a top adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign. He resigned from his position as Trump’s national security adviser just weeks into the administration amid claims that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the content of Flynn’s calls with the Russian ambassador during the transition.