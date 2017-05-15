North Korea Says New Missile Can Carry `Large' Nuclear Warhead

U.S. official says regime’s leader is in ‘state of paranoia’

North Korea said its latest ballistic missile launch was a successful test of a “medium long-range” rocket, and vowed to continue to advance its nuclear program in defiance of U.S. pressure.

Kim Jong Un witnessed Sunday’s launch of a ground-to-ground Hwasong-12 missile, a newly developed rocket that could carry a “large-size heavy nuclear warhead,” the official Korean Central News Agency said. It was fired at a steep trajectory “in consideration of the security of neighboring countries,” reaching an altitude of 2,111.5 kilometers (1,312 miles) before hitting its target in open waters 787 kilometers away, KCNA said.

Get the latest on global politics in your inbox, every day. Get our newsletter daily.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the latest test shows Kim is “in a state of paranoia” and that Washington will “continue to tighten the screws” on his regime. The launch defies UN sanctions and the warnings of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said military action is an option to prevent Kim’s regime from developing missiles with the capacity to carry a nuclear warhead to North America.

The test proved technical specifications and reconfirmed the reliability of a new rocket engine, KCNA said. It also verified the homing feature of the warhead and accurate performance of its detonation system, it said.

Read more on Trump’s grim military options against North Korea

U.S. Pacific Command said the projectile, which fell into the Sea of Japan, wasn’t consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile and didn’t pose a threat to North America. An intermediate-range missile that flew 500 kilometers was fired from the same site in February.

New President

The latest launch came days after the inauguration of a new leader in South Korea. President Moon Jae-in was elected on May 10 saying he would visit Pyongyang under the “right circumstances.” He favors a combination of sanctions and talks to bring a halt to Kim’s nuclear weapons program.

Moon convened a national security council meeting on Sunday, where he said the launch was a challenge for global security, according to spokesman Yoon Young-chan. South Korea remains open to the possibility of talks but will deal sternly with North Korea’s provocations, Yoon quoted Moon as saying.

North Korea said it will prepare for more tests. Kim “gave the scientists and technicians in the field of rocket research the order to continuously develop more precise and diversified nukes and nuclear striking means,” KCNA said.