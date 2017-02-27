U.S. to Drop Part of Texas Voter ID Law Case, Lawyers Say

The U.S. Justice Department plans to drop part of its lawsuit challenging Texas’s strict voter ID requirements, two lawyers involved in the case said.

The lawyers representing voting rights groups that joined the case said the Justice Department is dropping allegations that Texas lawmakers purposefully discriminated against minority voters by requiring voters to present one of a handful of approved forms of photo identification. The U.S. will continue to press its case that the law may have a discriminatory effect, they said.

Minority-rights groups have fought Texas for more than five years with the support of the Obama administration, which opposed the state’s voter ID law. After President Donald Trump took office in January, the Justice Department joined Texas in asking U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos to delay any decision until the state’s Republican-controlled legislature has a chance to fix the law itself.

State lawmakers have proposed changes to the voter ID measure, but there’s no guarantee the modifications would be approved by the Legislature or signed into law by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who supported the original restrictions.

The case is Veasey v Abbott, 2:13-193, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas (Corpus Christi).