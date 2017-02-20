General H.R. McMaster Tapped as U.S. National Security Adviser

U.S. President Donald Trump selected Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser following the resignation of Michael Flynn.

The president told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday that McMaster will serve with retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who will be his chief of staff. “That combination is something very, very special,” Trump said, without taking questions.

The decision comes after Flynn resigned on Feb. 13 following revelations he misled administration officials over his contact with a Russian envoy.

Trump had been meeting with potential candidates to replace Flynn in recent days. His initial choice, retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward, the chief executive of Lockheed Martin United Arab Emirates, informed the president on Thursday that he wouldn’t take the job, according to two administration officials who requested anonymity because the offer wasn’t made public.