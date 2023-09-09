Climate Hacks Are What the World Needs Now

As the hottest summer ever comes to a close, there is some good news: Solar production is way up. There’s just one problem: It can be hard getting that power to market. To beat the bottlenecks, the public and private sectors need to work together to provide more investment, more training and more of what we like to call “climate hacks.”

New Energy Nexus, where I am CEO, is a nonprofit that has invested more than $52 million in almost 900 companies around the world. We help launch, fund and connect startups that are working to make solar power and related technologies more accessible — which is now the greatest challenge the industry faces.