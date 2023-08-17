Trump and SBF Face Speech Limits as Criminal Defendants

What limits can a court place on a defendant’s free speech while he is out on bail pending trial? This tricky legal question is already taking center stage in the federal prosecution of Donald Trump for trying to subvert the result of the 2020 election, and it’s also come up in the legal proceedings against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, presiding in the federal Trump case, has warned that if the former president makes public statements that might intimidate witnesses or otherwise interfere with a fair trial, she will move up the trial date. (The issue has also arisen following the Georgia indictment of Trump delivered this week, though for the purposes of this column I’ll stick to his federal trial.) In principle, Chutkan could even revoke Trump’s bail and send him to jail.