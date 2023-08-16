OpinionColumnist

Republicans Would Rather Subvert Democracy Than Lose

A string of high-profile defeats and numerous polls show the party’s efforts to restrict or eliminate abortion rights are unpopular. The GOP doesn’t care.

A vendor displays "Keep Abortion Legal" pins for sale during a Women's March for Reproductive Rights in Los Angeles, California, US, on April 15, 2023. Photographer: Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
By

Political analysts haven’t had a difficult time interpreting the string of high-profile defeats that Republicans have experienced on abortion since the Supreme Court jettisoned Roe v Wade last year.

As journalist Ronald Brownstein notes, the Ohio GOP’s attempt this month to short-circuit the statewide referendum process – a political bank shot intended to undermine an abortion- rights referendum in November – got clobbered in cities and suburbs. The “escalating political struggle over abortion,” Brownstein writes, “is compounding the GOP’s challenges in the nation’s largest and most economically vibrant metropolitan areas.”

Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg Terminal
Bloomberg Terminal LEARN MORE
Up Next
Republicans Would Rather Subvert Democracy Than Lose