Republicans Would Rather Subvert Democracy Than Lose
A string of high-profile defeats and numerous polls show the party’s efforts to restrict or eliminate abortion rights are unpopular. The GOP doesn’t care.
Political analysts haven’t had a difficult time interpreting the string of high-profile defeats that Republicans have experienced on abortion since the Supreme Court jettisoned Roe v Wade last year.
As journalist Ronald Brownstein notes, the Ohio GOP’s attempt this month to short-circuit the statewide referendum process – a political bank shot intended to undermine an abortion- rights referendum in November – got clobbered in cities and suburbs. The “escalating political struggle over abortion,” Brownstein writes, “is compounding the GOP’s challenges in the nation’s largest and most economically vibrant metropolitan areas.”