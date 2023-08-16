OpinionColumnist

Sorry, Kids, the Courts Won’t Save the Planet

A Montana judge’s ruling in a climate suit brought by children is only a small victory. 

A lot more work ahead.

Photographer: Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images

By

The decision sounds monumental: A Montana court has ruled that climate change is real and caused by humans and that governments owe their constituents’ children a clean environment. Surely this will eradicate the last traces of America’s climate denialism and accelerate the transition to a green-energy future.

Except … no. The Montana decision may sound as big as the local sky, but its practical implications are far narrower. It’s a win for climate activists, but a small one. Mainly, it’s a reminder that the global climate emergency is too complex for any one solution. Few, if any, will be crafted in courtrooms.

