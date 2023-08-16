Sorry, Kids, the Courts Won’t Save the Planet
A Montana judge’s ruling in a climate suit brought by children is only a small victory.
The decision sounds monumental: A Montana court has ruled that climate change is real and caused by humans and that governments owe their constituents’ children a clean environment. Surely this will eradicate the last traces of America’s climate denialism and accelerate the transition to a green-energy future.
Except … no. The Montana decision may sound as big as the local sky, but its practical implications are far narrower. It’s a win for climate activists, but a small one. Mainly, it’s a reminder that the global climate emergency is too complex for any one solution. Few, if any, will be crafted in courtrooms.
Up Next
Sorry, Kids, the Courts Won’t Save the Planet