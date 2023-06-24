 Skip to content
Opinion
Bobby Ghosh

Mutiny at Home Weakens Wagner Abroad

Prigozhin will become a pariah in the Middle East, which will handicap his operations in Africa.

Putin’s pal turned pariah.

By

If the Wagner Group’s mutiny has set off schadenfreude in Western capitals over the predicament of Russian President Vladimir Putin, it will spread unease through the palaces of the Middle East. The region’s rulers, reactionary autocrats almost to a man, tend to be nervous about uprisings of any kind — not least for fear they may inspire potential rebels closer home.

Leaders of the Arab world will doubtless follow the example of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in providing Putin with reassurances of support. Nowhere is that more true than in the Gulf’s petrostates, which, in addition to a dread of unrest, have strong ties to Russia through their common interest in propping up the price of oil.