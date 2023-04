Toshiba Corp. finally looks like it has a path forward with one of Japan’s biggest-ever leveraged buyouts on the table. Even if shareholders don’t seem too enthused about the terms, best to take your money and call it a day.

After months of uncertainty and bad news, the storied conglomerate accepted an offer from a consortium of 17 Japanese firms and six domestic banks, led by private equity shop Japan Industrial Partners Inc., or JIP, for a 2 trillion yen ($15.1 billion) buyout. The emergence of clarity in a long-running drama between global hedge funds and an iconic firm pushed the stock price up over 4% in the immediate aftermath. Since then, the shares have bumbled along.