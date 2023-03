The US economic data are all over the place. The February payroll figures released Friday presented a choose-your-own adventure with something for every monetary policy narrative. That haziness means the Federal Reserve, barring a significant improvement in inflation data due next week, should err on the side of caution and raise interest rates by 50 basis points when it meets later this month to prevent falling behind again in the fight against inflation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that US payrolls added a robust 311,000 jobs in February, bringing the three-month moving average to 351,000 jobs even after accounting for slight downward revisions. If the numbers are reliable, that’s still well above the level consistent with population growth and any semblance of a stable and non-inflationary labor market.