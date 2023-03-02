Musk’s Tesla Master Plan Lacks Drive. And a Car.

Idea Generation: Scooter Braun

On this week's episode of IDEA GENERATION, Scooter Braun takes us on a journey from his days as a college dropout and party promoter in Atlanta, to becoming one of the most successful music executives on the planet. From his time as manager of Justin Bieber and Asher Roth, to his part in acquiring Big Machine Records, to selling his own company for $1 billion, Braun has built one of the most impressive resumes in music. And it all started with one idea.