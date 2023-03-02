 Skip to content
Opinion
Liam Denning

Musk’s Tesla Master Plan Lacks Drive. And a Car.

There was the grand vision, peppered with big numbers, including a huge spending target. But no shiny, new mass-market vehicle.

Elon Musk Shareholder Lawsuit Trial Continues In San Francisco
Photographer: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America
By

Elon Musk’s third Master Plan turned out to be an appendix to the original Master Plan. Back in 2006, the Tesla Inc. chief executive blogged:

Back at about 4.30 pm eastern time on Wednesday, he said the same thing, at length, with a lot of big numbers: 30 terawatts of renewable energy, 115 terawatt-hours of batteries, $10 trillion of manufacturing investment. And so on. The first part of Tesla’s show-and-tell was, essentially, a TED Talk, providing high-level parameters for that paradigm shift posited 17 years ago. As so often, Musk occasionally wandered off on a tangent or two, including Mars (of course) and even the sheer prevalence of iron on Earth, prompting his observation that we all live on a “muddy rust ball.” A white paper was promised.