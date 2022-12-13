Climate Change Outside Pushes Veggie Crops Inside

The salad days are over. Thanks to drought, disease and Covid-related supply chain disruptions, romaine lettuce prices have surged more than 50% since January 2020. Other leafy greens have jumped, too. In response, some restaurants, including Subway and Chik-Fil-A, recently warned they'll reduce lettuce portions or suspend them altogether. Inflation-shocked consumers won't be far behind.

It's a fresh-veggie crisis and United Natural Foods, Inc., a grocery wholesaler that distributes food to 30,000 locations across North America, has a solution. Next year it will open an indoor high-tech vertical farm devoted to herbs and other greens in the parking lot of one of its Wisconsin distribution centers. The concept of indoor farming has been around and expanding for years. But thanks to technological advances and consumer demand for reliable sources of locally grown foods, a new generation of enclosed farms is poised to change what consumers buy and eat.