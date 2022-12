Welcome to Elements, our daily energy and commodities newsletter. Today, Bloomberg Oil Strategist Julian Lee looks at China’s relaxation of Covid Zero rules and asks what it means for oil demand. Meanwhile in Europe, policymakers have reached a landmark deal to impose an emissions price on certain imports. If you haven’t yet signed up to get Elements directly into your inbox, you can do that here.

China’s rapid easing of Covid Zero restrictions is already providing a boost to oil markets. How sustainable it will prove is going to depend on how the country deals with the almost inevitable surge in cases that will accompany reopening.