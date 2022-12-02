It’s Still Too Soon to Relax on Inflation

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell explained the central bank’s current thinking on inflation in a speech at the Brookings Institution. The next day, with impeccable timing, October’s inflation figures turned out to be broadly consistent with his remarks. Inflation is coming under control, but the problem is far from solved; interest rates still need to go higher, but the pace of tightening can be eased a little.

The Fed’s next policy-rate decision will be announced on Dec. 14. Investors had already penciled in a 50 basis-point increase, down from the 75 basis points announced after each of the Fed’s four previous meetings. Powell’s remarks went along with this — and so did the slower-than-expected rise in the Fed’s preferred measure of core inflation. The increase in the price of personal consumption expenditures excluding food and energy was 0.2% in October, giving a year-on-year rise of 5.0%. That was a bit lower than private forecasters had predicted.