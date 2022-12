When President Joe Biden arrived in office promising to address decades of discrimination against Black farmers, the bar for improvement could hardly have been set lower.

The Trump administration had committed $26 billion to assist farmers at the start of the pandemic in 2020. Only .1% — or $20.8 million — went to the 1.3% of America's farmers who are Black. An earlier Trump program designed to offset the financial pain of trade sanctions against China was just as lopsided. On average, White farmers received $10,674 in aid, while Black farmers got around $1,074. Borrowing, too, was difficult during these years. In 2020, the US Department of Agriculture granted loans to 71% of White applicants in one key program; Black applicants received the same loan in only 37% of cases.