 Skip to content
Opinion
Leticia Miranda

Black Friday Deals Couldn’t Soothe Anxious Shoppers

For retailers, it's be nimble or be doomed as the consumer economy enters an unpredictable stretch.

High inflation and sagging sentiment is eroding&nbsp;demand in the US.

High inflation and sagging sentiment is eroding demand in the US.

Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

Black Friday looked a little gray this year.

There’s mounting evidence that consumers, drowning in discounts since the summer, are exhausted. On top of that, inflation is quickly burning up stimulus-driven savings. Shoppers are looking for 10% to 15% off their rent and groceries, not so much a new tablet.

Sure, online sales during the crucial kick-off to the holiday season reached a record $9.1 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. But the 2.3% increase from last year’s supply chain crunched season was tepid compared with 13% in 2020 and 19% in 2019. In-store traffic was similarly insipid.