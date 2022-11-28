Black Friday Deals Couldn’t Soothe Anxious Shoppers

Black Friday looked a little gray this year.
There’s mounting evidence that consumers, drowning in discounts since the summer, are exhausted. On top of that, inflation is quickly burning up stimulus-driven savings. Shoppers are looking for 10% to 15% off their rent and groceries, not so much a new tablet.
Sure, online sales during the crucial kick-off to the holiday season reached a record $9.1 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. But the 2.3% increase from last year’s supply chain crunched season was tepid compared with 13% in 2020 and 19% in 2019. In-store traffic was similarly insipid.