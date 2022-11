Republicans hoped that Americans would deliver a clear repudiation of President Joe Biden’s economic policies when they went to the polls earlier this month. They came away with something far less decisive. The GOP has gained control of the House of Representatives, but with the slimmest of slim majorities, and it has no chance of taking the Senate even if the party is victorious in Georgia’s runoff.

Still, GOP leaders in the House are confident they can leverage their narrow victory into meaningful policy gains. It won’t be easy, but they do have one — and perhaps more than one — path to success.