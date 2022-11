“Our country today stands at a crossroads,” Steven Levitsky told the crowd assembled for the Democracy Summit at Howard University. “America will either be a multiracial democracy in the 21st century, or it will not be a democracy.”

That Levitsky highlighted such a stark junction in a speech one week after the midterm elections is a clear sign that the Harvard professor and co-author of “How Democracies Die” is not yet celebrating a democratic resurgence in the US. But after fretting over America’s democratic backsliding for the better part of a decade, I’m looking for reasons to be optimistic, if only in the brief interregnum between the midterms and the start of the House Benghazi hearings on Hunter Biden.