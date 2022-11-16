Goldman Payout Shows #MeToo Message Failed to Sink In

So, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon is alleged to have bragged to colleagues about receiving oral sex. Several other men at Goldman were accused of making dismissive or boorish remarks about female co-workers, including discussing their weight, apparent fitness levels and the necklines of their clothing. These disturbing incidents come from a Bloomberg News report Tuesday revealing that Goldman paid “ well over $12 million” to a female executive who objected to the toxic environment created by senior men at the firm.

Perhaps the most surprising part of the report is that most of these events seem to have taken place in 2018 and 2019, when Goldman — and specifically Solomon himself — was publicly pushing the firm to hire more women. Although perhaps we shouldn’t be that surprised. It would hardly be the first time that a man supported gender equality in public only to casually undermine it behind closed doors. (In a statement to Bloomberg News, Goldman said: “Bloomberg’s reporting contains factual errors, and we dispute this story.” It didn’t elaborate.)