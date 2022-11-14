 Skip to content
Opinion
Anjani Trivedi and Paul J. Davies

MBS’s Credit Suisse Stake Isn’t Just Another Gulf Bank Rescue

Saudi Arabia wants the wealth-management expertise the Swiss bank brings

Credit Suisse has a role to play in helping MBS’s Vision 2030 succeed.

Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

As Credit Suisse Group AG is overhauled, the Saudis have swooped in to help. But the Swiss bank may end up playing its own rescue role, too.

The troubled lender, beset by scandals and losses, is striking deals to raise capital from outside investors and going back to its wealth-management roots. Saudi National Bank, or SNB, majority-owned by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and its largest lender, has committed to $1.5 billion to become a new strategic investor and take a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse, subject to approval by existing shareholders.