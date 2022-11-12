Sam Bankman-Fried’s Apology Is as Hollow as His Empire

Apologies from tech chief executive officers are in vogue, as years of easy money and pandemic profits come to an end. “I got this wrong,” Mark Zuckerberg said after the Facebook billionaire’s pivot to a more Meta world decimated its stock price and led to 11,000 layoffs. Charismatic leaders are learning humility.
But in the league of weak-sauce apologies, the one from cryptocurrency exchange boss Sam Bankman-Fried stands head and shoulders above the rest. After his digital-asset empire FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, the onetime billionaire — who’s now lost it all — tweeted that he was “really sorry,” “shocked” at how things unraveled and “hopeful” that some kind of recovery was possible.