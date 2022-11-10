Why WFH When You Can Live in the Office Like Musk?

It’s no surprise that Elon Musk is ordering Twitter Inc. staff back to the office within a month of taking the keys to the social media company. Workers at Tesla Inc. are fully familiar with their billionaire boss’s strict preference for being present. But combine this with a weakening economy and pressure from Wall Street leaders for office working, and it helps normalize the use of force rather than nudging to get people back to HQ.
Any advocacy for the primacy of office working in the tech sector is significant. Remote working is enabled by technology, so the industry as a whole has a vested interest in promoting it — just as real-estate developers want their own staff in offices singing the merits of shiny glass buildings.