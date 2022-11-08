The Wild West of Crypto Claims Yet Another Victim

Sam Bankman-Fried has in the past enjoyed media treatment akin to walking on water. Even amid the brutal cryptocurrency selloff, his exchange FTX was hailed as the buyer of last resort amid the wreckage. His geeky image, supposedly philanthropic motivations and crude online gags softened the edges of a billionaire whose business is risky crypto trading — most of it illegal in the US. But he’s been found wanting in the only three things that matter in finance — liquidity, liquidity and liquidity.

Rival billionaire Changpeng Zhao of Binance is buying him out. Zhao had earlier announced plans to sell Binance's $530 million stash of the FTX-run token FTT. The combination of selling pressure on an already battered and illiquid crypto market, coupled with vivid memories of past collapses in the space, snowballed into an existential FTX crisis. Some $1 billion was withdrawn from FTX in a week, according to Kaiko analyst Conor Ryder.