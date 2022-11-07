Worried About China? Ban TikTok, Not Confucius

The UK is moving closer to banning China’s state-funded language teaching centers from universities. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says they pose a threat to civil liberties. It’s a proposal that bears the hallmarks of a poorly thought out thesis. While protecting the core values of a liberal education is a noble objective, the unintended consequences are likely to include undermining a major export earner just as the British economy is heading into a recession and facing a £35 billion ($41 billion) fiscal hole.

To the uninitiated, Confucius Institutes may seem an unlikely target for such draconian action. Named after the 2,500-year-old sage, known for his flowing robes, wispy beard and cuddly aphorisms such as “Wheresoever you go, go with all your heart,” they are centers for Mandarin teaching and cultural exchange that China bills as being in the mold of organizations such as the British Council and the Goethe Institut. Besides language instruction, they run classes in subjects such as calligraphy, cooking and tai chi. So far, so innocuous.