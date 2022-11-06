Democrats Have Alienated the Voters They Need Most

Whatever the outcome of this week’s midterm elections — whether it’s a red wave or a red ripple — one thing is already clear: Democrats have fought a pitifully poor campaign. They face a Republican Party that has no platform, an array of conspicuously flawed candidates and a patently unfit leader. Democrats should be looking forward to sweeping victories. As things stand, their best hope is to limit their losses.

Not only have they failed to connect with the persuadable center of the electorate, they haven’t actually tried. The party has settled on a catastrophizing, fundamentalist narrative that delights its true believers and repels the ordinary voter.