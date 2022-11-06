Misinformation Is What Divides America Now

Election Day in America is finally upon us, after what feels like a decades-long, coast-to-coast campaign slog. Will anger over the fall of Roe v. Wade help keep Congress in Democratic hands? Or will Tuesday bring a red wave brought on by worries about inflation and the economy?

This year’s midterm elections come less than two weeks after Elon Musk closed on his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. If I were into conspiracy theories, I’d be suspicious, but I certainly wouldn’t be the only one after what we’ve been through the past few years. It’s almost hard to get too upset with people who join the tinfoil-hat brigade, given the plethora of misinformation being pumped into our media diets on the regular.