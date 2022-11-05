 Skip to content
Opinion
Parmy Olson

Facebook and Twitter Have Curbed Election Misinformation. Really.

Despite upheaval at the companies, both have gotten better at blocking attempts by foreign actors to disrupt voting. 

Keeping bots at bay.

You may have read that foreign interference operations are at it again, trying to disrupt the US midterm elections by sowing division among American citizens on social media. It turns out their efforts have mostly been a dud. Russia-backed organizations promoting right-wing conspiracy theories and Chinese-operated accounts attacking Donald Trump on Twitter got limited traction this year, according to multiple studies. The fake accounts trying to stoke cultural tensions are getting few “likes.” Election misinformation, it seems, isn’t as bad as it used to be.  

On the face of it, the situation should look very different, with social media discourse heaving with lies and hate speech in the run-up to the midterms. Facebook and Twitter, after all, are in the midst of unprecedented corporate upheaval, their management distracted.